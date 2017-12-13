Breaking: Five car pile up near 27th and Kensington

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Rescue crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash. It happened just after 3:00 p.m., near 27th and Kensington Drive, just north of Superior.

It primarily involved a Lincoln Public School bus and a car. Channel 8 is told there were kids on the bus at the time of the crash. It appears the most serious injuries involve the driver of the car.

Traffic in the area could be heavy. Avoid the area.

The crash is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Channel 8 will have the latest as details become available.