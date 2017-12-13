By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Rod Fowler got a chance to brighten someone's day on Wednesday.

It was all part of KLIN Radio's Random Acts of Christmas.

Rod was given a $100 bill and was told to perform an act of kindness.

He went to the Super Saver at 27th and Cornhusker and surprised a woman who was at the checkout line.

To say she was surprised was an understatement.

Rod will share his story with Jack Mitchell as he co-hosts the morning show on Friday.