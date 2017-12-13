Three Creighton Volleyball players named All-American

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

OMAHA, Neb. -- Three members of the 2017 Creighton Volleyball team have been recognized by the American Volleyball Coaches Association with All-America honors. Bluejay seniors Lydia Dimke and Marysa Wilkinson, as well as sophomore Brittany Witt, each attained Honorable Mention All-America status.



This year marks the second straight season that Creighton has had three All-Americans, as last year Dimke, Lauren Smith and Jaali Winters were recognized.



A senior setter from Ham Lake, Minn., Dimke ranked second in the BIG EAST Conference with 10.64 assists per set, 10th with 0.26 service aces per set and 20th with 2.54 digs per set and is a two-time First Team All-BIG EAST honoree. Dimke, who earned Third Team All-America honors in 2016, joins Kelli Browning (2012, 2013, 2014) and Winters (2015, 2016) as the only Bluejays to collect multiple All-America nods from the AVCA.



Wilkinson is a senior middle blocker from Lincoln, Neb., who ranked third in the BIG EAST in hitting percentage (.369). She was also seventh in the league with 0.94 blocks per set, 12th with 3.42 points per set and 14th with 2.88 kills per set. Wilkinson was named a First Team All-BIG EAST pick in 2017 after being a Second Team choice in 2016. She closed her career ranked in the top-10 in CU history in matches played, matches started, sets played, wins played in, kills, blocks and points. This is Wilkinson's first AVCA All-America accolade.



Witt is a sophomore from Omaha, Neb., and one of just 14 liberos recognized. Witt took home BIG EAST Libero of the Year honors in 2017, in addition to First Team All-BIG EAST plaudits, after she averaged 4.24 digs per set to rank second in the league. Witt was also 12th in the conference in service aces per set (0.25). Witt was named East Region Freshman of the Year in 2016 by the AVCA.



Creighton finished the 2017 season with a 26-7 record after a trip to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bluejays won their fourth BIG EAST regular-season and tournament titles in as many years and ranked 15th in the final AVCA Top 25 poll of the regular-season.

