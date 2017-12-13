Lincoln Salvation Army helps thousands

It's a busy time of year for the Lincoln Salvation Army.

More than 40 volunteers are packing bags of food to distribute to those in need, including everything need for a Christmas dinner.

The Salvation Army has been doing it for more than a century, and say it's very special every time.

"It's a tradition that's been a part of Lincoln, really all the way along and putting these baskets in a paper bag from on of the local grocery stores, when the family brings that home--the kids won't really know where it came from; but the parents will know that people across Lincoln wanted to make a difference in their lives," Major Mark Anderson of the Lincoln Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army reaches several thousand people with this program.

They're also setting up a toy shop for kids this Friday, and need volunteers.