Magic Moment Six: Inness family

Ever since they met, Chris and Jenny Inness wanted children.

"Had it been in the cards, we'd have had ten of them," Chris said.

"But it wasn't."

After multiple miscarriages, the couple finally brought home a baby girl - Haley.

A few years later, a second girl - Isabel - came along.

But the family's challenges didn't end there.

Haley has cerebral palsy, and Isabel is on the autism spectrum, which requires Jenny to stay home to care for them - and leaves the family reliant on Chris' income.

But with a knee surgery scheduled for later this month, Chris, too, will soon be temporarily out of work.

That's why Jenny's sister, Angie Birkett, nominated the family to receive a Magic Moment from Union Bank.

"I see what they go through year in and year out," Birkett said.

"And I wanted to be able to give them something back, because they're such a giving family themselves."

Wednesday afternoon, Jenny's nomination turned into a living room full of gifts.

Chris got a recliner and Roku stick to help with his recovery after surgery.

To help relax, Jenny got a gift certificate for a massage, spa items and a four-pound chocolate bar.

For Isabelle and Haley, lots of toys and other gifts to help them maintain their independence.

Even Haley's service dog, Roscoe, got some treats.

"It was very overwhelming," said Jenny.

"We didn't know what to fully expect."

"I was staring at that first batch of stuff that came in, and then it kept coming," Chris said.

"And it's really humbling, and we're very grateful, very grateful."