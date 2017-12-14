LPD Investigating Armed Robbery from Wednesday Night - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LPD Investigating Armed Robbery from Wednesday Night

LPD Investigating Armed Robbery from Wednesday Night

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating an armed robbery near downtown.

It happened at Sun Grocery near 25th and N just before 9 p.m. last night.

Officers say a man walked into the store armed with a handgun and demanded cash.

He then took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and ask anyone with information to contact them.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.