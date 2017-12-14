LPD Investigating Armed Robbery from Wednesday Night

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police are investigating an armed robbery near downtown.

It happened at Sun Grocery near 25th and N just before 9 p.m. last night.

Officers say a man walked into the store armed with a handgun and demanded cash.

He then took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and ask anyone with information to contact them.