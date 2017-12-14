Police Investigate Kwik Shop Robbery

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln police are investigating another robbery in the capitol city this morning.

This one happened just before 3 a.m. at the Kwik Shop near 40th and A.

Police say a man walked into the store, said it was a robbery, and took an unknown amount of money from the register before fleeing.

Officers are reviewing surveillance video at this time to gather more information.