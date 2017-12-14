Gun fired overnight near 27th and South street - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Gun fired overnight near 27th and South street

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Wednesday just after 7:00 p.m., police dispatch got a report of gunshots near SW 27th and W South streets. 

The caller said two vehicles were observed leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers located six shell casings in the street.

There were no injuries and nothing was hit with the bullets.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.