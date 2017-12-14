Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for deadly shooting - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        An Omaha man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the shooting death of another man in January.

        33-year-old Malik Stelly was sentenced Wednesday for his first-degree murder conviction in the Jan. 11 shooting death of 28-year-old D'Angelo Branch in northeast Omaha.

        Prosecutors say the shooting was particularly callus, noting that Stelly did not know Branch, who was described as developmentally disabled. Prosecutors say a tip to Crime Stoppers said Stelly was simply carrying out ``target practice'' with the deadly shooting.

        Stelly was also sentenced Wednesday to two back-to-back sentences of 30-to-40 years for two weapons counts.

