New Hastings police chief takes oath of office

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP)

        The city of Hastings has sworn in its new chief of police.

        Dozens of people turned out Wednesday to see Chief Adam Story take the oath of office.

        Last month, the City Council voted unanimously to hire Story as police chief to replace Pete Kortum, who is retiring and plans to move to Chattanooga, Tennessee.

        Story has been with the Hastings Police department for 22 years and was in the running for the top job five years ago when Kortum was hired.

        Story says the last five years have given him the opportunity to grow and prepare to the position of police chief.

