Health Report: Bryan Health EZ-Visit makes doctor's appointments easy

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

With Bryan Health's EZ–visit, you can get in a full doctor's appointment, without ever having to leave your house.

"There's nothing worse than waking up in the morning not feeling well and not being able to get into your doctor's office,” Andy Whitney the director telemedicine for Bryan Health said.

This is where EZ–Visit comes in.

It's virtual urgent care– meant for busy people.

Like Mickle Middle School teacher Elizabeth Sundberg.

"I woke up feeling really bad one morning and I felt like I had a sinus infection,” Sundberg said.

But as a teacher, taking off work for a doctor’s appointment isn't easy.

A relative suggested EZ–Visit.

You go to the website, fill out questions about your symptoms, a doctor reviews them and sends you a treatment plan... And if needed, a prescription.

"We treat common things like sinus infections, bladder infections, pink eye, things like that where you really just need to be seen quickly, get a prescription and get on your way,” Whitney said.

It's available all the time, and a doctor will respond within an hour or less, guaranteed.

It's just as accurate as being seen in person, says a Bryan physician and the president of the telemedicine department.

"I spent years in an office setting and so I was skeptical about this, we've looked closely at these protocols, we actually have developed some of these protocols and the cases that we manage are minor cases and all appropriate for this level of care,” Dr. Brian Bossard, with Bryan Health said.

Elizabeth says EZ–Visit was just what she needed.

"As a teacher, I mean, we pick up germs and diseases and sicknesses up from kids all the time so being able to do something online and not actually go in is a lifesaver,” Sundberg said.

There is a 35–dollar fee for the service.

You can find out more about the fee and what illnesses can be treated by EZ-Visit at their website: https://www.bryanhealth.com/services/bryan-health-ezvisit/