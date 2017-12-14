Lincoln High teacher arrested for sexual assault - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln High teacher arrested for sexual assault

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 
Lincoln High School teacher 33-year-old Marcus Perry was arrested today for 1st degree sexual assault of a student.  Lincoln Police say it happened on December 7.   The incident report says the victim was a 17-year-old female.

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steven Joel said in a news conference that they will review classroom security measures and future hiring methods following the sexual assault.  We will have much more on this developing story tonight on Channel 8 Eyewitness News at 5,6,10p.m. 

