Lincoln High teacher arrested for sexual assault

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln High School teacher 33-year-old Marcus Perry was arrested today for 1st degree sexual assault of a student. Lincoln Police say it happened on December 7. The incident report says the victim was a 17-year-old female.

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steven Joel said in a news conference that they will review classroom security measures and future hiring methods following the sexual assault.