Frost named national coach of the year

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

LINCOLN-Nebraska Head Football Coach Scott Frost added two more coaching accolades on Thursday, honoring him for his work at UCF during the 2017 season.

Frost was named the 2017 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, as announced by the Football Writers Association of America and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Frost will be honored at a Jan. 6 reception in Atlanta in conjunction with the College Football Playoff Championship game.

The FWAA has presented a coaching award since the 1957 season and the coaching award is named in after the late Robinson, a coaching legend at Grambling State for 55 seasons. Robinson won 71 percent of his games during his career and his teams won or tied for 17 SWAC championships.

Among the previous winners of the FWAA coach-of-the-year award is Nebraska’s Bob Devaney, who captured the honor while guiding Nebraska to the 1971 national title.

Frost was also named a finalist for the 2017 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award presented by the Maxwell Football Club on Thursday. Frost is joined in the group of four finalists by Lincoln Riley of Oklahoma, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Kirby Smart of Georgia.

The winner of the 2017 George Munger Award will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3, and the award will be formally presented at the Maxwell Award Gala in March in Atlantic City, N.J.

Frost guided the UCF Knights to the only undefeated season in the FBS ranks in 2017, just two seasons after inheriting a winless team. Frost will guide UCF in the Peach Bowl against Auburn on Jan. 1 in Atlanta.