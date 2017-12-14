Weber named first-team Academic All-American

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkkntv.comm

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

LINCOLN-Nebraska senior linebacker Chris Weber added his name to the nation-leading list of Husker Academic All-Americans on Thursday. Weber was one of 25 Division I football student-athletes named to the 2017 CoSIDA Academic All-America Team.

Weber’s selection increases Nebraska’s nation-leading total of Academic All-Americans across all sports to 330. The Husker football program now has 108 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans, including 70 first-team selections. The 108 honorees are the most of any athletic program in college athletics.

“It is an unbelievable honor to be a part of the Nebraska Academic All-American tradition,” Weber said. “This has been a goal of mine and I am proud to finish my Nebraska career with being named an Academic All-American. I could not have reached this accomplishment without the support of my wife, Sam, and my parents. I also want to thank the academic support staff, specifically Katie Jewell and Dennis Leblanc, and all of the great professors and teachers I have had at the University of Nebraska.”

Weber was a standout on and off the field throughout his Nebraska career. An Elkhorn High graduate, Weber will graduate from UNL this weekend and carries a 3.96 cumulative grade-point average in nutrition science, and has already been accepted to medical school at UNMC. Weber is the first Husker to garner first-team Academic All-America honors since offensive lineman Spencer Long in 2013.

This season marked the third consecutive year Weber was a CoSIDA Academic All-District VII choice, and he is a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. Weber was also one of 13 finalists for the prestigious Campbell Trophy and earned an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as part of the National Football Foundation’s Scholar-Athlete Class.

On the field, Weber was a 2017 team captain and led the Huskers with 95 tackles and nine tackles for loss. He had four games with at least 10 tackles during his senior season. He has also been instrumental in NU’s Life Skills program, as Weber has been named to the Brook Berringer and the Tom Osborne teams in each of the past four years. Earlier this year, Weber led NU’s Uplifting Athletes Road Race efforts, raising more than $35,000 for pediatric cancer research this year and move than $125,000 over the past four years.