Lincoln's City People's Mission Running at Capacity

Posted By: Alden German

agerman@klkntv.com

Christmas time is the season of giving, and many in Lincoln need our help.

That help is especially needed at People's City Mission now that winter is approaching and the weather is getting colder.

It's not unusual for People's City Mission to be busy this time of year. An increase in the number of people seeking shelter or needing their help is expected, but this year it's different.

"This time of year we can be really packed and kind of overflowing but it's because the weather's really bad,” says Pastor Tom Barber of People’s City Mission. “What's kind of throwing us right now is we are really full and the weather's still pretty good."

That's concerning because the unexpected rise in people needing shelter, clothing, or other help is straining their resources. The Mission is running through its supply of winter clothing and is asking the public to help the less fortunate.

"I think where we're a little bit nervous is if in the coming months if it turns really cold, how are we going to manage that? We're already to capacity and the weather is fine," says Barber.

They aren't totally sure why there are so many more people coming to them this year. One idea is that as Lincoln grows, so does the homeless population. Another possibility is the economy.

The Mission's Help Center is also feeling the impact. Serving over 20 thousand people, the Help Center is quickly running through its supplies.

Their hope is that public donations will help ease their burden so they can continue to help those who need it most.

If you would like to help, there are options. Any clothing intended for donation can be taken to People’s City Mission Help Center located at 68th & O. If you’re interested in volunteering, you can stop by either the shelter or the help center and fill out a form. For more information, visit their website at www.pcmlincoln.org .