Attorney expects additional charges to come in Sydney Loofe case

Two persons of interest in the ongoing investigation of Lincoln woman Sydney Loofe's death, Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, appeared in federal court Thursday.More >>
Two persons of interest in the ongoing investigation of Lincoln woman Sydney Loofe's death, Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, appeared in federal court Thursday.More >>
Police say it happened on December 7.More >>
Police say it happened on December 7.More >>
A multi–vehicle accident involving a school bus and three other cars happened near 27th and Kensington Drive Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A multi–vehicle accident involving a school bus and three other cars happened near 27th and Kensington Drive Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Authorities have identified the three Omaha men who died in a head-on crash on Interstate 480.More >>
Authorities have identified the three Omaha men who died in a head-on crash on Interstate 480.More >>
A 23-year-old Lincoln man has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory in the shooting death last year of another man.More >>
A 23-year-old Lincoln man has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory in the shooting death last year of another man.More >>
Rod Fowler got a chance to brighten someone's day on Wednesday.More >>
Rod Fowler got a chance to brighten someone's day on Wednesday.More >>