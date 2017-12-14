Attorney expects additional charges to come in Sydney Loofe case

Two persons of interest in the ongoing investigation of Lincoln woman Sydney Loofe's death, Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, appeared in federal court Thursday.

Both pleaded not guilty to counts of transporting stolen items across state lines.

The charges were not related to the Loofe case, but an attorney representing Trail said that he expects additional charges to come forward in the coming weeks.

Loofe's body was discovered in Clay County earlier this month.

Authorities have not provided details of how she died.