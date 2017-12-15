Magic Moment 7: Mariscal Family

Rick Mariscal deserves a little something special.

That's why Channel 8 and Union Bank decided to give Rick and his family a Magic Moment.

He was diagnosed with a pre-Leukemia cancer and started chemotherapy in September.

He said having to go through treatments has been hard, but the gifts helped.

"It's amazing," he said.

"Just very grateful, appreciative of everyone's generosity."

Movies will look a little better with their new television.

They also received some new furniture.

A little something extra, gift cards to the movies and gas money for Rick's traveling expenses to and from treatment were also provided by Union Bank.