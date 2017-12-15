Man suspected in Lincoln road rage crash arrested in Detroit

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Police say a man suspected of intentionally hitting a man with his car in a Lincoln road rage incident that saw the victim's leg amputated has been arrested in Detroit.

Deaubre Gardner, 28, was arrested Tuesday in Michigan. He's being held in the Wayne County Jail in Detroit, awaiting extradition to Lincoln on charges of first-degree assault, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Police say Gardner was behind the wheel Aug. 31 when he hit 39-year-old Steven Collins.

Police say the incident began when both men got out of their vehicles following a crash, then Gardner got back into his car and intentionally hit Collins, severely injuring Collins' leg. The leg had to be amputated at a hospital.