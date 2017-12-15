UPDATE: LPS worker accused of sexual assault appears in court

UPDATE:

Thirty-three–year–old Marcus Perry is accused of sexually assaulting a student...

He's the girls basketball coach at Lincoln High School. But LPS said the girl was not on the team.

The alleged assault happened in an in–school suspension room.

On Friday, Perry's bond was set at $150,000. The coach was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim and juveniles under age 18.

In a court affidavit, Perry admits to inappropriately touching the girl.



"This is a very unsettling incident and we will do everything in our power to review all our classroom safety and security procedures, determining if we need to put more protective measures in place," said LPS Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel in a press conference.



Dr. Joel praised the alleged victim for coming forward.



"The student went to a Lincoln High counselor and trusted that counselor enough to share what happened,' Dr. Joel said. "I believe that when someone knows their voice will be heard and taken seriously, it gives them the conviction to speak out."



Dr. Joel said they aren't aware of any other student victims so far.

LPS officials placed Perry on paid administrative leave this past weekend.

He previously played for the Husker basketball team and was hired by Lincoln High in 2016.



Perry has not yet bonded out. He's scheduled to be charged in court on Monday.

