Surveillance video from robbery released

 Surveillance video has been released from a robbery earlier this week.

Two men with their faces covered came up and demanded money, this happened at Lobo's City Mex near 27th and R Streets.

So far, no arrests have been made.

But if you have information police urge you to call them.
 

