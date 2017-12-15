Magic Moment 8: Root Family

A heavy police presence at 51st and Superior this evening, as the Lancaster County Sheriff Office serves a warrant. We have a reporter on the scene, and we're told that there is a person in a home near the area that has barricaded themselves inside. Officers are negotiating with the individual at this time. They ask the public to avoid the area. We'll bring you the latest updates as they come in.More >>
A heavy police presence at 51st and Superior this evening, as the Lancaster County Sheriff Office serves a warrant. We have a reporter on the scene, and we're told that there is a person in a home near the area that has barricaded themselves inside. Officers are negotiating with the individual at this time. They ask the public to avoid the area. We'll bring you the latest updates as they come in.More >>
Lincoln High basketball coach Marcus Perry made a brief court appearance Friday afternoon.More >>
Lincoln High basketball coach Marcus Perry made a brief court appearance Friday afternoon.More >>
Police say it happened on December 7.More >>
Police say it happened on December 7.More >>
Police say a man suspected of intentionally hitting a man with his car in a Lincoln road rage incident that saw the victim's leg amputated has been arrested in Detroit.More >>
Police say a man suspected of intentionally hitting a man with his car in a Lincoln road rage incident that saw the victim's leg amputated has been arrested in Detroit.More >>
Two persons of interest in the ongoing investigation of Lincoln woman Sydney Loofe's death, Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, appeared in federal court Thursday.More >>
Two persons of interest in the ongoing investigation of Lincoln woman Sydney Loofe's death, Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell, appeared in federal court Thursday.More >>
A multi–vehicle accident involving a school bus and three other cars happened near 27th and Kensington Drive Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A multi–vehicle accident involving a school bus and three other cars happened near 27th and Kensington Drive Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
A construction and engineering company is moving its new headquarters to downtown Omaha. Kiewit Corp. reached a ``memorandum of understanding'' with Mayor Jean Stothert on Tuesday.More >>
A construction and engineering company is moving its new headquarters to downtown Omaha. Kiewit Corp. reached a ``memorandum of understanding'' with Mayor Jean Stothert on Tuesday.More >>
After a year off, a hugely popular air show at Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha is back on next summer.More >>
After a year off, a hugely popular air show at Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha is back on next summer.More >>