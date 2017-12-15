Magic Moment 8: Root Family

Randy and Sue Root are known for their giving nature, and have endured some struggle-- that's why we dedicate our Eighth Magic Moment to them in partnership with Union Bank.

The Root's have given so much their family, after their daughter Kari was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2008.

Ever since that day Randy and Sue have given their unconditional support to Kari and her family.

Kari describes her parents has her "rock" and that's why she nominated them and that's why Channel 8 and Union Bank teamed-up to help the Root family.

Randy Root said, "

"We looked and looked and tried to find anything and his seemed to be the best shot and so you do whatever it takes."

They received a new refirgerator donated by Schafer's, a leaf blower and floor steamer were also given to the couple, as well as gift certificates for a night out at Lazlo's Brewery and Grill.