Heavy police presence near 51st & Superior

A heavy police presence at NW 51st and Superior this evening, as the Lancaster County Sheriff Office serves a warrant.

We have a reporter on the scene, and we're told that there is a person in a home near the area that has barricaded themselves inside.

Officers are negotiating with the individual at this time.

They ask the public to avoid the area.

We'll bring you the latest updates as they come in.

Update:

A heavy police presence at NW 51st and Superior tonight, as a man barricaded himself inside his home.

At this time, we haven't got word on what the search warrant was for, but the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has left the area.

They say the situation has been taken care of.

It's unclear if the man was armed or what tactic were used at this time.

Right now, we don't know how the situation was resolved, but we do know that everything appears to be under control.

They are no longer asking people to avoid the area.

We've reached out to LSO.

They don't have a comment at this point, but we'll keep you updated on any new information .