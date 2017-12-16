Annual remembrance ceremony honors veterans

On Saturday, Lincoln one was one 1,200 cemeteries across the nation to hold a remembrance ceremony in honor of U.S. Veterans.

Hundreds of people came out to pay their respects at the Wyuka Cemetery.

Each year, on a mid-December Saturday, wreaths are distributed to Wyuka as well as many other cemeteries around the nation.

The wreaths are placed on the graves of fallen veterans.



"We must recognize our veterans who protect us and protect our freedom so this is an opportunity to recognize and show that respect all across America," said former Nebraska Senator Ben Nelson, who was the keynote speaker at the event.

The ceremony remembers fallen veterans, honors those who are currently serving and aims to teach children the value of freedom.

"Paying our respect is extremely important. it recognizes not only their sacrifice but it recognizes as and perhaps personifies the fact that we are appreciative. we are not taking that sacrifice for granted, nor should we, nor will we ever," said Nelson.

When volunteers lay wreaths on veteran's graves, they are encouraged to say their names.

It's a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of the veterans alive.

"People today continue to appreciate the sacrifice of those who have gone on and in many cases years and decades before. But their sacrifice lives on through the rest of us and through continuing our support of freedom and democracy in America," said Nelson.

If you want to find out how to get involved, visit http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/#get–involved for more information.