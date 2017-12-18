Scott Frost receives another "Coach of the Year" honor - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Scott Frost receives another "Coach of the Year" honor

NEW YORK (AP)  Scott Frost is The Associated Press coach of the year after leading UCF to an unbeaten season and a spot in the Peach Bowl.     Frost has already accepted the Nebraska head coaching job, but plans to complete the season with UCF and coach the 10th-ranked Knights against No. 7 Auburn.    Frost received 21 first-place votes and 100 points from 57 Top 25 poll voters who submitted ballots. Kirby Smart of Georgia finished second with seven first-place votes and 55 points. Clemson's Dabo Swinney finished third with seven votes and 38 points.

