Attempted robbery ends in a fist bump

Police are looking for three men who forced entry into an apartment  near 9th street and Highway 34 around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning. 

The victim reported he heard his dog barking, went to check it out and saw the three men standing in his doorway. 

Police say one suspect was armed and told the victim to be quiet. Then admitted they were looking for someone who owed them money, but may have had the wrong house. 

The suspects gave the victim a fist bump, apologized and left. 

