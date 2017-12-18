Armed man steals electronics from home

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

It happened Saturday morning in a Capitol Beach home. The resident told police he entered his kitchen to make breakfast around 7:00 a.m., to find a stranger in the kitchen with a gun.

Police say the suspect then ran out of the apartment, taking with him $1500 work of electronics, clothes and cash.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, 5'11" with a thin build and a brown goatee.

When officers searched the area, they say they found several cars broken into as well.