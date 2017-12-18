Omaha man dies while skateboarding down I-29 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha man dies while skateboarding down I-29

Posted:

PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a 19-year-old man was killed while riding a skateboard on Interstate 29 in western Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred around 2:10 a.m. Saturday in Mills County.

The patrol says Tyler Ryan Givens-Dunn was riding the skateboard in the interstate's northbound left lane when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle driven by Sarah Perry. Authorities say Givens-Dunn lived in Omaha, Nebraska.

