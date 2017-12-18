Authorities say man injured in Omaha house fire - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

        Authorities say a man has been injured in a northeast Omaha house fire.

        The fire was reported around 1:40 a.m. Monday. The man was found in a second-floor bedroom and then taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. His name hasn't been released. 

        The fire cause is being investigated.

