Nebraska officials hopes to improve missing-persons list

        State officials hope to improve Nebraska's list of missing people and the way it's compiled and updated. The Nebraska State Patrol hosts the central missing-persons website for the state. Two civilian patrol workers manually enter missing-persons information from law enforcement agencies or the national missing-persons database.

        Sgt. Richard Aldag says the patrol is looking into automating the list to eliminate discrepancies and immediately update the list. Officials will meet with developers next month to discuss the switch.  More than 80 law enforcement agencies had reported more than 570 people missing as of Friday. The list contains both newly reported cases and cold cases. An average of 22 people are added to the list daily.

