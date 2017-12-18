Alvarado Tabbed Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Senior Luis Alvarado garnered Preseason All-America accolades as a second-team selection from Collegiate Baseball on Monday.

Alvarado, a Salinas, Puerto Rico native, is one of five relief pitchers on Collegiate Baseball’s second team. The right-hander made 16 appearances out of the bullpen in 2017 after not pitching during each of his first two seasons at Nebraska. Alvarado earned 10 saves in 2017, tying the seventh-most single-season saves in Husker history.

Alvarado compiled a 1.72 ERA, while striking out 15 batters in 15.2 innings of work last season. During Big Ten play, he went 7-for-7 in save chances to help NU capture the regular-season conference crown. The Huskers, who went 35-22-1, qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last four years.

Alvarado also played a key role offensively, starting 57 games last season and batted .283 with 64 hits, 12 doubles, two home runs and 25 RBIs. He enters his senior campaign with a career batting average of .275 in 145 appearances.

A two-time MLB Draft Pick, Alvarado was selected in the 13th Round of the 2017 draft by the Seattle Mariners after being picked in the 33rd Round of the 2014 draft by the Boston Red Sox. In 2015, Alvarado made the Big Ten All-Freshman Team after batting .303 in 35 appearances.