Nebraska State Patrol seizes 59 lbs of Marijuana - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Press Release From NSP:

DECEMBER 18, 2017 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Troop D – North Platte have arrested a woman wanted on an outstanding warrant and found nearly 60 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop in North Platte.

The stop occurred in a business parking lot just after a Ford Taurus exited Interstate 80 and was observed by the trooper making an improper signal. During the stop it was discovered that the driver, Jewel E. Estrada, 50, of North San Juan, California, had an active warrant from Douglas County. Estrada was arrested for the warrant and troopers conducted a search of the vehicle.

During the search, troopers discovered approximately 59 pounds of high-grade marijuana. The marijuana had an estimated street value of $295,000. Estrada was lodged in Lincoln County Jail for the Douglas County warrant and additional charges of Possession of Marijuana – more than one pound,

Possession With Intent to Deliver, and No Drug Tax Stamp. 

