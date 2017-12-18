Hannah Huston to play Lied Center

When Grand Island native Hannah Huston appeared on the hit show The Voice she never imagined making it to the finals.

She finished in third place on the show and life hasn't been the same for her since,but she's forever grateful for the support her home state has shown her.

"Nebraska has been nothing but supportive, it's always been my home so these are people who know me and love me, but these people kept me going through that big experience on The Voice," said Huston.

Huston is back in town and getting ready to perform at the Lied Center this Thursday, December 21st.

She's says the show is a happy holidays concert and has something for everyone, "A bunch of Christmas classics and a few surprises. Just some songs that aren't traditionally Christmas songs so that will be kind of fun."

Huston is no stranger to performing at the Lied Center. She sold out two concerts there after returning from her time on the voice and is excited to be back.

"Coming home to do shows is kind of the best thing ever. I mean it's just a room full of people who cheer and root for you. Nebraska again has given me some of the coolest stages to sing on including the lied center. It's just a dream. I never through I'd sing on a stage like that and it's just very humbling," Huston said.

There are still a few tickets left for the show. If you are interested in going you can get tickets through the Lied Center website.