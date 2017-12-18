UPDATE: Lincoln High staffer charged in court

UPDATE:

The Lincoln High girls basketball coach was back in the court room on Monday.

Thirty-three–year–old Marcus Perry was charged with first degree sexual assault and child abuse. If convicted of both, he faces up to 53 years in prison, must register as a sex offender and be under lifetime community supervision.

LPS said the girl was not on the team. The alleged assault happened in an in–school suspension room.

In a court affidavit, Perry admits to inappropriately touching the girl.



"I want to stress: our hearts go out to the victim in this case," said LPS Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel in a press conference last week. "We applaud and we honor the student for the courage it took to speak up. The student went to a Lincoln High counselor and trusted that counselor enough to share what happened."



LPS said they notified Perry he was being placed on paid administrative leave last week.

Perry previously played for the Husker basketball team and was hired by Lincoln High in 2016.



He will have a public defender appointed to him and will be back in court on January 11th.

_________________________________________________

Lincoln High girls basketball coach Marcus Perry was charged with first degree sexual assault in court Monday.

If convicted, the 33-year-old faces up to 50 years in prison, must register as a sex offender and be under lifetime community supervision.

Perry is accused of sexually assaulting a Lincoln High student in an in–school suspension room. In a court affidavit, Perry admits to inappropriately touching the girl.

LPS officials said the alleged victim is not on the basketball team.

"Our educators take their jobs very seriously to teach, to nurture and protect," LPS Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel said in a press conference last week. "When a student is harmed, everyone at Lincoln Public Schools feels it."

LPS said they notified Perry he was placed on administrative leave last week.

He was hired by Lincoln High as a basketball coach and in–school suspension supervisor in 2016.



Perry will be appointed a public defender and will be back in court on January 11th.