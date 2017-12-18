Omaha police getting body cameras with new technology

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Omaha police officers will soon be equipped with body cameras that will automatically be activated in certain situations.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the City Council on Tuesday will approve the purchase of 460 cameras, ensuring most officers have the technology.

The cameras have new features enabling them to automatically activate when an officers readies a stun gun, turns on a cruiser's emergency lights or dashboard-mounted camera as well as when other nearby cameras are activated. The department will test a new feature that activates a camera when an officer draws a gun.

The Omaha Police Foundation will reimburse $1.4 million of the city's cost for the cameras.

Besides paying for new cameras, the funding will pay for the automatic activation of 115 body cameras now in use.