UPDATE: Armed robbery in Belmont area

UPDATE: Armed robbery in Belmont area

UPDATE:

Lincoln police say 3 black males robbed Amen's Liquor store near 12th and Belmont just after 7 p.m. Monday.

They say the suspects were all just over 5 feet tall. Two of them had gray hooded sweatshirts on, the other had a black hooded sweatshirt and at least one of them had a handgun.

Capt. Todd Kocian of LPD, said, "One party had a handgun-- demanded money."

 The suspects did get away with an undisclosed amount of cash and stole a portion of the surveillance video.

Police say they also assaulted the female employee, leaving her with a bloody lip before running away on foot westbound.

"The clerk reported she was stuck twice. She didn't have any serious injuries, just a blood lip, basically. I don't know if it was the handgun that hit her or a fist," said Capt. Kocian.

As of now, the suspects are still on the loose. 


Scanner traffic reports an armed robbery at Amen's Liquor store near 12th and Belmont just after 7 p.m. Monday. 

They said three men with their faces covered came in the store; at least one of them had a pistol.

Before leaving the store, the men hit the clerk in the face with the pistol.

We have a reporter at the scene and will bring you more details when they become available. 

