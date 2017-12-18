UPDATE: Armed robbery in Belmont area

UPDATE:

Lincoln police say 3 black males robbed Amen's Liquor store near 12th and Belmont just after 7 p.m. Monday.

They say the suspects were all just over 5 feet tall. Two of them had gray hooded sweatshirts on, the other had a black hooded sweatshirt and at least one of them had a handgun.

Capt. Todd Kocian of LPD, said, "One party had a handgun-- demanded money."

The suspects did get away with an undisclosed amount of cash and stole a portion of the surveillance video.

Police say they also assaulted the female employee, leaving her with a bloody lip before running away on foot westbound.

"The clerk reported she was stuck twice. She didn't have any serious injuries, just a blood lip, basically. I don't know if it was the handgun that hit her or a fist," said Capt. Kocian.

As of now, the suspects are still on the loose.



