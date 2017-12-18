Pedestrian in stable condition after bus accident

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A pedestrian is in stable condition at a local hospital after a StarTran bus struck the individual in a crosswalk Monday afternoon. The incident occurred at 12th and “M” streets.

The driver was ticketed for failing to yield and is not driving while the incident is under investigation by Lincoln Police Department. The driver joined StarTran about one year ago.

According to StarTran policy, disciplinary action may be warranted pending the results of the investigation.