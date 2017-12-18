Capital Humane Society Special Adoption - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

You can give a home to a new "Fur-ever" friend this holiday season.

The Capital Humane Society is offering a special adoption promotion for all cats and kittens available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday, December 19th - 23rd, at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 6500 S. 70th Street. 

There are currently lots of cats and kittens seeking their new homes just in time for the holidays. Adoption fees for all cats and kittens of any age will be reduced to just $25.00 during the promotion. License and rabies deposits may apply.

Hours at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center are:

Wednesday - Friday - 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday - 11:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

All adoptions and interactions end a half hour before close. 

