MAP: Holiday lights in Lincoln

Christmas is just a week away, and homeowners around Lincoln are going all–out on this year's holiday displays.

With so many to see, and new homes jumping on the sleigh each year, Phillip Wagoner took the time to compile this year's holiday homes into one online map for all to see. He posted a link to the map on Reddit.

"We're not the only family wanting to do this,” Wagoner said. “I wanted to put it out there in case someone else needed it, it was there."

Two of those homes are neighbors on Marilynn Avenue – just south of the Lincoln Country Club.

Mike Lawler and his family have been lighting up their home for 20 years – and it's turned into a community trend.

“I wouldn't say its competition,” Lawler said. “But we just all enjoy having nice Christmas displays and it's been fun to do.

His home inspired neighbor Kal Knorr to do the same – and bring even more holiday cheer to the otherwise dimly–lit street.

"We do this because we don't have a street light, so we thought ‘why not light the street with lights?’” he said.

