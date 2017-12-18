MAP: Holiday lights in Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

MAP: Holiday lights in Lincoln

MAP: Holiday lights in Lincoln

Posted: Updated:

Christmas is just a week away, and homeowners around Lincoln are going all–out on this year's holiday displays.

With so many to see, and new homes jumping on the sleigh each year, Phillip Wagoner took the time to compile this year's holiday homes into one online map for all to see. He posted a link to the map on Reddit.

"We're not the only family wanting to do this,” Wagoner said. “I wanted to put it out there in case someone else needed it, it was there."

Two of those homes are neighbors on Marilynn Avenue – just south of the Lincoln Country Club.

Mike Lawler and his family have been lighting up their home for 20 years – and it's turned into a community trend.

“I wouldn't say its competition,” Lawler said. “But we just all enjoy having nice Christmas displays and it's been fun to do.

His home inspired neighbor Kal Knorr to do the same – and bring even more holiday cheer to the otherwise dimly–lit street.

"We do this because we don't have a street light, so we thought ‘why not light the street with lights?’” he said.

Check out the full map here.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • LFR Battles House Fire in Northeast Lincoln

    LFR Battles House Fire in Northeast Lincoln

    LFR Battles House Fire in Northeast Lincoln

    Six people have been displaced after an overnight fire in Northeast Lincoln.

    More >>

    Six people have been displaced after an overnight fire in Northeast Lincoln.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Armed robbery in Belmont area

    UPDATE: Armed robbery in Belmont area

    We have a reporter head to the scene and will bring you more details when they become available. 

    More >>

    We have a reporter head to the scene and will bring you more details when they become available. 

    More >>

  • MAP: Holiday lights in Lincoln

    MAP: Holiday lights in Lincoln

    MAP: Holiday lights in Lincoln

    Christmas is just a week away, and homeowners around Lincoln are going all–out on this year's holiday displays.

    More >>

    Christmas is just a week away, and homeowners around Lincoln are going all–out on this year's holiday displays.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.