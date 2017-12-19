LFR Battles House Fire in Northeast Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LFR Battles House Fire in Northeast Lincoln

Six people have been displaced after an overnight fire in Northeast Lincoln.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to a home north of 65th and Havelock around 1:45 Tuesday morning after residents and Lincoln Police reported the porch was fully engulfed.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, but had trouble with the hot spots after the fire spread to parts of the home.

No one was injured and all the residents inside made it out safely.

"There is quite a bit of damage and all the content is destroyed, and it's fare to say the house is a total loss," Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg said. "However it is up to the insurance company."

Fire inspectors are still working to determine the cause and official cost of damage in this incident.

