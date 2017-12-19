Nebraska motel managers plead guilty to enslaving immigrant

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Federal authorities say two western Nebraska motel managers enslaved an immigrant for more than a year, forcing him to work without pay and abusing him.

Vishnubhai Chaudhari, 50, and Leelabahen Chaudhari, 44, pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to conspiracy and alien harboring for financial gain.

The two were managers of a Super 8 Motel in Kimball. Officials say they had forced a man from India who was in the U.S. illegally to work for them. A press release from the U.S. Department of Justice alleges Leelabahen Chaudhari regularly assaulted the victim.

The release says a motel guest and local law enforcement eventually helped the man escape. A Justice Department spokesman cited privacy concerns in declining to say what happened to the unnamed victim.

The Chaudharis will be sentenced March 19.