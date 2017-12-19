Hudl's new headquarters building officially opens

Six people have been displaced after an overnight fire in Northeast Lincoln.More >>
Six people have been displaced after an overnight fire in Northeast Lincoln.More >>
We have a reporter head to the scene and will bring you more details when they become available.More >>
We have a reporter head to the scene and will bring you more details when they become available.More >>
Christmas is just a week away, and homeowners around Lincoln are going all–out on this year's holiday displays.More >>
Christmas is just a week away, and homeowners around Lincoln are going all–out on this year's holiday displays.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Police are looking for three men who forced entry into an apartment near 9th street and Highway 34 around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim reported he heard his dog barking, went to check it out and saw the three men standing in his doorway. Police say one suspect was armed and told the victim to be quiet. Then admitted they were looking for someone who owed them money, but may...More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Police are looking for three men who forced entry into an apartment near 9th street and Highway 34 around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim reported he heard his dog barking, went to check it out and saw the three men standing in his doorway. Police say one suspect was armed and told the victim to be quiet. Then admitted they were looking for someone who owed them money, but may...More >>
A pedestrian is in stable condition at a local hospital after a StarTran bus struck the individual in a crosswalk Monday afternoon.More >>
A pedestrian is in stable condition at a local hospital after a StarTran bus struck the individual in a crosswalk Monday afternoon.More >>
Lincoln High girls basketball coach Marcus Perry was charged with first degree sexual assault in court Monday.More >>
Lincoln High girls basketball coach Marcus Perry was charged with first degree sexual assault in court Monday.More >>
The Capital Humane Society is offering a special adoption promotion for all cats and kittens available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday, December 19th - 23rd.More >>
The Capital Humane Society is offering a special adoption promotion for all cats and kittens available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday, December 19th - 23rd.More >>
Federal authorities say two western Nebraska motel managers enslaved an immigrant for more than a year, forcing him to work without pay and abusing him.More >>
Federal authorities say two western Nebraska motel managers enslaved an immigrant for more than a year, forcing him to work without pay and abusing him.More >>
The Lancaster County Treasurer, Andy Stebbing has announced that the Drive Thru at 46th and R Streets will no longer be open on Saturdays for service effective December 23, 2017.More >>
The Lancaster County Treasurer, Andy Stebbing has announced that the Drive Thru at 46th and R Streets will no longer be open on Saturdays for service effective December 23, 2017.More >>
Lincoln couple Sue and Neil Boring have a lot on their plate.More >>
Lincoln couple Sue and Neil Boring have a lot on their plate.More >>
Mostly sunny, mild & breezy...More >>
Mostly sunny, mild & breezy...More >>