Congress passes tax bill, Nebraska leaders weigh in

House Republicans have passed their ambitious $1.5 trillion rewrite of the tax code, moving one step closer to achieving their first major legislative victory under President Donald Trump.

The vote on the bill, the largest overhaul of the tax code in 30 years, was along party lines, 227-203. House Speaker Paul Ryan was in the chair.

The move sends the measure back to the Senate for a vote before it moves to the White House.

All three of Nebraska's Congressional leaders voted in favor of the bill. They released statements statements following its passage.

“It is clear many Americans are attempting to understand what tax reform means for them and the country," Congressman Jeff Fortenberry said. "The bill makes reasoned progress to resolve a complex and convoluted code that has overburdened persons, families, and small businesses across our nation. The measure moves money back into the pockets of hardworking Americans, seeks to reignite Main Street entrepreneurial momentum, and revives the Made in America label.

“Some important points to note are the doubling of the child tax credit, enhancing the deductibility of medical expenses—of great concern to a number of seniors who contacted me—and a preservation of the tuition waiver benefit for students. While some have expressed concern about corporations receiving a substantial tax cut, it is important to note that President Obama also argued for reducing the corporate rate to restore America’s competitiveness around the world.

“A new economic vision has to reorient around the family, restore vibrancy in local communities, and re-empower working men and women to best provide for themselves and their families. While this legislation will not solve all of America’s problems, it is a policy reset that is important for our wellbeing.”

Congressman Adrian Smith released the following statement:

“After years of work to deliver tax relief, today the House passed historic legislation to lower tax rates and grow economic opportunity in America,” Smith said. “This bill is designed to improve the lives of people across the country – doubling the standard deduction, increasing the child tax credit, saving taxpayers time and money by filing on a form the size of a postcard, and encouraging businesses small and large to invest, create jobs, and raise wages.

“Throughout the process, I have been particularly focused on ensuring tax reform will be beneficial for Nebraska farmers and ranchers. I fought hard to enable producers to continue to deduct their full property taxes on agricultural land. Additionally, I advocated strongly for addressing the concerns of agriculture co-ops regarding the repeal of Section 199, and this fix was accomplished in the conference report.

“Today’s milestone vote shows how Congress can and should work. We have held more than 40 hearings on reforming the tax code. The full text of the bill was made available online upon introduction, and the Ways and Means Committee debated the bill in a public markup for four days. After passing our separate versions of the legislation, the House and Senate came together in conference to reconcile the differences, make needed improvements, and produce a stronger final product.

“Our commitment has been to put a bill on the President’s desk by the end of the year, and we are excited to see President Trump sign tax reform into law.”

Congressman Don Bacon also weighed in on the bill's passage.

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will give the typical family of four earning the median income of $73,000 a tax cut of $2,059,” said Rep. Bacon. “Families also will benefit from the expanded Child Tax Credit for those making under $400,000.”

“People in the Second District voiced their support for the larger standard deduction and simplification of the tax code, but expressed the need to keep mortgage interest and other deductions,” added Rep. Bacon. “This will help Nebraskans grow their families, further their education and keep more of their hard-earned paychecks.”

“We have Nebraskans who are paying upwards of $30,000 a year in premiums, and yet they are still not receiving health care because of their high deductibles,” added Rep. Bacon.” Nebraska families simply cannot afford these high costs and not receive the care they need.”

“Just like Nebraska families, our local businesses need to retain certain deductions to reduce their overall tax burden,” said Rep. Bacon. “Small businesses spur the economy and this bill gives them the tools they need to grow by allowing them to immediately write off the full cost of new equipment and encourage investment. Greater investment will spur growth in jobs, productivity, and employee paychecks.”

“This reform effort will also allow American businesses of all sizes to compete in the global economy,” said Rep. Bacon. “When we last reformed our tax code in 1986, our business tax policies were on par with our global competitors, but our competitors have changed their tax policies and left the United States and American businesses behind. Today, we are fixing that disparity and putting American businesses back on a level playing field in the global economy.”

“I am glad to see this pass the House and I await the Senate’s approval as hard-working Nebraskans deserve tax relief,” he added.

The Nebraska Democratic Party's Chairwoman Jane Kleeb released a statement in opposition to the bill, saying, “Republicans in the House of Representatives just passed a bill that gives 80% of the tax breaks to the wealthy while raising taxes on 80 million middle-class families. Not a single Democratic amendment was accepted. The bill is a perfect Christmas gift to Wall Street.”