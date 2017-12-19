Keystone Pipeline Update - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Keystone Pipeline Update

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

        Transcanada will not be amending their pipeline application the public service commission denied it.

        This request was submitted at a hearing last week, and if it had been accepted Transcanada could have built the Keystone XL pipeline along an alternative route without filing a whole new application.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.