Yost Magic Moment

Tonight, is the final magic moment. A Lincoln mom is surprised with gifts. Aubrey Yost who works at the child advocacy center, which supports victims of child abuse.

Yost is a single mother with a 6 year old son, and a baby on the way.

They received toys, zoo & museum memberships, gift cards, movie passes and a manicure and pedicure.

Yost said "This, this means a lot because I feel this will provide a little happiness and extra joy." Yost worked full time during the day and went to college at night to support her and her son.

Congrats to all of this year's winners, and thank you to Union Bank for sponsoring Magic Moments again this year!