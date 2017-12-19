Ivanna Cone partners with The Gathering Place

Ivanna Cone partnered with The Gathering Place Soup Kitchen to provide those in need with a sweet holiday treat.



"We're super stoked to be able to take ice cream outside of our shop. So anyway that we can kind of take it outside of our shop and reach people that may not necessarily have access, or the means to come and get it," Andy Dillehay of Ivanna Cone.

Ivanna Cone donated two flavors, including, "Sweet Cream Vanilla" and "Winter Wonderland."

They say the holiday season can be difficult for those struggling financially, and providing dessert-- that many wouldn't be able to afford-- is part of what the season is all about.



"By being able to give to people it gives you that warm fuzzy feeling inside, and it's nice to see that-- it's something special that doesn't always happen." says Dillehay.

The Gathering Place serves around 25,000 hot meals a year to those struggling with hunger and have more than 1,600 volunteers.

They've been around since 1982.