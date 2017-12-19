Nebraska senator to continue push for voter ID in 2018

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska lawmaker says he will continue advocating for voter identification requirements when the Legislature reconvenes next month.

Sen. John Murante of Gretna said Tuesday he will offer a package of bills that would provide different ways to enact voter ID requirements. Murante has proposed a ballot measure that would let voters decide the issue in the November 2018 election.

Murante made the announcement days after a national voting-rights activist visited Omaha to advocate against such measures. Critics say voter ID proposals are a solution in search of a problem and could disenfranchise voters. Murante is a Republican candidate for state treasurer.

Murante notes that the activist, Jason Kander, has ties to Democratic advocacy groups.

The bill package will also include legislation to modernize the state's election equipment.