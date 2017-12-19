Nebraska senator to continue push for voter ID in 2018

We have a reporter head to the scene and will bring you more details when they become available.More >>
The Lancaster County Treasurer, Andy Stebbing has announced that the Drive Thru at 46th and R Streets will no longer be open on Saturdays for service effective December 23, 2017.More >>
A Nebraska court has overturned a judge's decision to sentence a man to probation after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Lincoln High girls basketball coach Marcus Perry was charged with first degree sexual assault in court Monday.More >>
Six people have been displaced after an overnight fire in Northeast Lincoln.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Police are looking for three men who forced entry into an apartment near 9th street and Highway 34 around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim reported he heard his dog barking, went to check it out and saw the three men standing in his doorway. Police say one suspect was armed and told the victim to be quiet. Then admitted they were looking for someone who owed them money, but may...More >>
Federal authorities say two western Nebraska motel managers enslaved an immigrant for more than a year, forcing him to work without pay and abusing him.More >>
A single mother from Lincoln was surprised with gifts.More >>
The Legislature's special oversight committee on Nebraska's justice system has recommended that the state begin to plan for a prison overcrowding emergency that could lead to paroling a large number of inmates.More >>
NIH bringing together musicians, music therapists and neuroscientists to tune into brain in search for music's healing powerMore >>
Mostly sunny, mild & breezy...More >>
