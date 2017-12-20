LFR Responds to Gas Leak at Vacant, Vandalized Home

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to a gas leak at a vacant home this morning.



The call came in a little after 1:30 a.m. near 29th and W after a neighbor smelled gas in the area.

After confirming the leak, crews shut off the gas and conducted and investigation of the home, only to find the back door busted open and the basement ransacked. They say the suspect or suspects hit a gas line in the process.

Lincoln Police are investigating to find out how much damage was done and possibly when the vandalism occurred. The property owner has been contacted.