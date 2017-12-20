LFR Responds to Gas Leak at Vacant, Vandalized Home

A Nebraska court has overturned a judge's decision to sentence a man to probation after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.More >>
A Nebraska court has overturned a judge's decision to sentence a man to probation after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.More >>
The Lancaster County Treasurer, Andy Stebbing has announced that the Drive Thru at 46th and R Streets will no longer be open on Saturdays for service effective December 23, 2017.More >>
The Lancaster County Treasurer, Andy Stebbing has announced that the Drive Thru at 46th and R Streets will no longer be open on Saturdays for service effective December 23, 2017.More >>
We have a reporter head to the scene and will bring you more details when they become available.More >>
We have a reporter head to the scene and will bring you more details when they become available.More >>
Vandals cause a gas leak at a vacant home near 29th & W, causing a response from LFR.More >>
Vandals cause a gas leak at a vacant home near 29th & W, causing a response from LFR.More >>
Six people have been displaced after an overnight fire in Northeast Lincoln.More >>
Six people have been displaced after an overnight fire in Northeast Lincoln.More >>
Lincoln High girls basketball coach Marcus Perry was charged with first degree sexual assault in court Monday.More >>
Lincoln High girls basketball coach Marcus Perry was charged with first degree sexual assault in court Monday.More >>
Earlier today, the new Hudl main office was officially opened right here in Lincoln.More >>
Earlier today, the new Hudl main office was officially opened right here in Lincoln.More >>
Federal authorities say two western Nebraska motel managers enslaved an immigrant for more than a year, forcing him to work without pay and abusing him.More >>
Federal authorities say two western Nebraska motel managers enslaved an immigrant for more than a year, forcing him to work without pay and abusing him.More >>
The Legislature's special oversight committee on Nebraska's justice system has recommended that the state begin to plan for a prison overcrowding emergency that could lead to paroling a large number of inmates.More >>
The Legislature's special oversight committee on Nebraska's justice system has recommended that the state begin to plan for a prison overcrowding emergency that could lead to paroling a large number of inmates.More >>
NIH bringing together musicians, music therapists and neuroscientists to tune into brain in search for music's healing powerMore >>
NIH bringing together musicians, music therapists and neuroscientists to tune into brain in search for music's healing powerMore >>