SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump signing Tax Reform Bill

A Nebraska court has overturned a judge's decision to sentence a man to probation after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.More >>
A Nebraska court has overturned a judge's decision to sentence a man to probation after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Vandals cause a gas leak at a vacant home near 29th & W, causing a response from LFR.More >>
Vandals cause a gas leak at a vacant home near 29th & W, causing a response from LFR.More >>
The Lancaster County Treasurer, Andy Stebbing has announced that the Drive Thru at 46th and R Streets will no longer be open on Saturdays for service effective December 23, 2017.More >>
The Lancaster County Treasurer, Andy Stebbing has announced that the Drive Thru at 46th and R Streets will no longer be open on Saturdays for service effective December 23, 2017.More >>
Earlier today, the new Hudl main office was officially opened right here in Lincoln.More >>
Earlier today, the new Hudl main office was officially opened right here in Lincoln.More >>
We have a reporter head to the scene and will bring you more details when they become available.More >>
We have a reporter head to the scene and will bring you more details when they become available.More >>
Christmas is just a week away, and homeowners around Lincoln are going all–out on this year's holiday displays.More >>
Christmas is just a week away, and homeowners around Lincoln are going all–out on this year's holiday displays.More >>
Nebraska State Patrol announced the conclusion of an extensive and thorough internal investigation into allegations of misconduct concerning six employees.More >>
Nebraska State Patrol announced the conclusion of an extensive and thorough internal investigation into allegations of misconduct concerning six employees.More >>
They go door–to–door, handing presents to seniors and singing them Christmas carols.More >>
They go door–to–door, handing presents to seniors and singing them Christmas carols.More >>
A single mother from Lincoln was surprised with gifts.More >>
A single mother from Lincoln was surprised with gifts.More >>
One more mild day...More >>
One more mild day...More >>