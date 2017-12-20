State Patrol releases internal investigation results

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Press Release from Nebraska State Patrol

Thursday, Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) announced the conclusion of an extensive and thorough internal investigation into allegations of misconduct concerning six employees. During the course of the investigation, a seventh employee was included.

These allegations stemmed from behavioral conduct following two incidents in 2016, one involving a Tactical Vehicle Intervention and the other involving an excessive use of force incident. The investigation did not focus on the incidents themselves, but on actions afterward. The questions included whether NSP leadership was derelict in their duties in the aftermath and whether or not troopers accurately and honestly reported their conduct.

“I’d like to thank our investigators for their diligent work during this process, and for providing an objective analysis of the facts in each case,” said Col. Bolduc. “The investigation consumed 1,300 investigative hours. The results came from two out of more than 216,000 total NSP cases in 2016.”

Based on the results of the investigation, the following action has been taken:

One Trooper and one Sergeant have received administrative penalties, and will remain in their current positions.

One Major has been reduced in rank to Captain.

One Captain has been reduced in rank to Sergeant.

?Three Troopers are no longer employed by the Nebraska State Patrol: One Lt. Colonel has retired, effective today One Sergeant has resigned, effective yesterday ?One Trooper’s employment was terminated today



“The disciplinary actions issued today reflect our values as a law enforcement agency,” said Col. Bolduc. “The Nebraska State Patrol is an agency of integrity. We will focus on the future and continue to serve Nebraska honorably, utilizing our greatest strength: our Troopers and staff.”