Police say rideshare apps like Lyft and Uber are helping combat drunk driving

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Bars close at 2:00 a.m. and downtown Lincoln's streets become much more crowded, with people who maybe had a little too much to drink to be able to drive home.

But the street also fills with Uber and Lyft cars, and instead of stumbling into their own vehicles, bar–goers are using these rideshare cars instead.

To Lincoln police, this is something new, and something they like to see.

"We have officers on foot, on bicycle and in cruisers that are monitoring the bar break and you're going to have officers in the cruisers looking for people stumbling to their car and trying to drive away and it's a good feeling when you see people get into an uber or lyft,” Sands said.

Officer Sands says LPD writes anywhere from 70 to 100 tickets for driving under the influence each month.

"We focus on drinking and driving year round because it's dangerous, and it affects us all,” Sands said. “There's countless stories of accidents involving injury or death.”

While it's hard to correlate fewer D.U.I. citations to rideshare apps, Sands says it is making a difference.

“For each one of those cars we see that's at least one person that's not going to drive home drunk,” Sands said.

She says with these options there's no reason for drunk driving.

Designate a driver, call a friend or a taxi, or use Uber or Lyft.

The apps are free to download in your smart phones app store, and easy to use.

Just a reminder–The Drink, You Drive, You Lose Campaign is going on until after the new year.

Expect to see extra law enforcement, and if you think you see an impaired driver, call police.